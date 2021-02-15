Owner of Mercer County company charged with tax evasion

The owner of a roofing and siding company underreported the business' income for three straight years, according to a bill of information

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – A bill of information was filed last week in federal court, charging the owner of a West Middlesex company with three counts of tax evasion.

The bill, filed in the U.S. District Court of Western Pennsylvania, said Dustin Golub, the owner of Penn Ohio Roofing and Siding, underreported income of the business for three straight years.

An affidavit accompanying the case also said Golub is a Mercer County resident.

The bill states that Golub underreported the receipts of the company on his 1040 tax forms in 2016 by $764,731, the 2017 receipts by $1,483,371 and the 2018 receipts by $1,543,780.

The information said Golub and his wife own the company.

A bill of information is typically filed in criminal cases in lieu of arraignment when a defendant is expected to plead guilty.

Court records do not show if the case has been assigned to a magistrate yet.