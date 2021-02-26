Owner of Mercer County business and former Kennedy Catholic coach to enter guilty plea for $3.7 million in tax evasion

Dustin Golub, the owner of Penn Ohio Roofing and Siding, underreported income for 2016, 2017 and 2018

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County business owner and former Kennedy Catholic boys basketball coach has agreed to enter a guilty plea on charges of tax evasion, according to court documents.

Dustin Golub, the owner of Penn Ohio Roofing and Siding, underreported income for 2016, 2017 and 2018 by nearly $4 million, according to federal prosecutors.

Golub underreported the receipts of the company on his 1040 tax forms in 2016 by $764,731, the 2017 receipts by $1,483,371 and the 2018 receipts by $1,543,780, totaling a $3,791, 882 deficit in income reporting.

A date for the plea hearing has not been set, but Golub has agreed to make his appearance via video conference due to COVID-19 precautions.

Golub resigned from Kennedy Catholic for personal reasons at the same time a bill of information was filed charging him with tax evasion.