NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, we told you about a truck that had crashed into a building in downtown Newton Falls. Our crews caught up with the owner of the building to get an update on the damage.

Disaster Recovery Services immediately went out to board up the front window that was damaged last Tuesday at Broad Street Vintage. But, glass and broken porcelain still scatter the store, a reminder of the scary incident.

Owners Pamela and Mike Talanca have since put a call out to Youngstown Mirror and Glass to replace the glass, but the company is booked a couple of months out. Plus, it can’t go out and measure anything until the cement and brick have been repaired.

“It would be great if it was done by November, which is usually my busiest season, right before Christmas. Even by the first of December would be great but we’ll just have to see how long things take,” Pamela said.

The owners are remaining hopeful that this incident won’t hurt their business.

“I have a lot of people that are loyal customers and want to see me succeed and people that want the downtown to succeed so I’m just really being positive about that,” Pamela said.

Pamela says she hopes to reopen by Friday for an initiative called “Late Night in the Falls,” where downtown businesses stay open until 10 p.m.

But, once construction begins, the store will be closed for at least a month or two.