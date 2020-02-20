Owner of Columbiana Co. garden hopes for approval of conditional use permit to reopen

Last month, the owner was told his public garden didn't fall in compliance with the city's zoning codes

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Hippley Gardens in Columbiana is working to reopen to the public after closing at the beginning of the year.

Last month, owner John Hippley was told his garden didn’t fall in compliance with the city’s zoning codes and that traffic was causing an issue.

The planning commission told him he had 45 to 60 days to come up with a plan to fix it.

Last Tuesday, Hippley presented his plan for a parking lot and entranceway into that parking lot.

The planning commission voted 5-0 to approve the idea of a conditional use permit.

Now, the community has a chance to voice their concerns at another meeting on March 10. Afterward, the commission will vote whether or not to allow the conditional use permit.

Hippley says if approved, he’ll have to pay for the parking lot, which he expects to cost close to $80,000.