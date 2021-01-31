Owner of Boardman bakery raises money for 4-year-old diagnosed with brain cancer

Shaun created a non-profit organization as a branch of his business called "The Heart of DaVill"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – For a bakery owner in Boardman, it’s always been his passion to give back to the community. So, when tragedy struck in his own family, he switched gears to give everything he could to the people he loves.

N2 By DaVill is a bakery that sits in the heart of Boardman, and its owner Shaun DaVill has a passion for helping others.

“The whole heart of my business is doing good and doing something beyond myself,” Shaun said.

So, when Shaun’s four-year-old great-nephew Charlie was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer in October, Shaun immediately adapted his business to help.

“I love these people very much. I’m doing everything I can possibly do and bringing everything I can possibly bring to the table,” Shaun said.

Shaun created a non-profit organization as a branch of his business called “The Heart of DaVill.”

Right now, they’re selling cookie kits, and other popular bakery items, and all of the proceeds

will go to Charlie and his treatment to fight cancer.

“The response has been huge. We have literally shipped to Los Angeles, up into Washington State, down into Florida, way over to Vermont,” Shaun said.

Charlie and his family live just outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but even with hundreds of miles in between them, Shaun knew he could use his platform to help his extended family when they really need it the most.

“It stops your whole life in its tracks and changes it entirely. It makes you feel you can’t help,” said Marley, Charlie’s 12-year-old sister.

“This is my family, so they might not live in Ohio, but I do,” Shaun said.

Little Charlie has already been through surgeries, radiation and will start chemotherapy in less than a week.

On top of that, his father died unexpectedly Friday.

“This is not only personal to me, but it’s personal to a whole different demographic, and I think that a lot of times finding people who are not the obvious is more rewarding,” Shaun said.

He says he’s so grateful for the support they’ve already gotten but doesn’t want to slow down.

Shaun says his family needs help now more than ever.

“Be a part of the Heart of DaVill. Help me, help other people, because that’s really what I’m trying to do,” Shaun said.

The Heart of DaVill is offering cookie kits, cookie bouquets and other treats like hot chocolate

bombs to support Charlie, and they ship all over the country.

To read more about the kits as well as Charlie’s story, visit the Heart of DaVill’s website.