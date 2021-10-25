Owner of Austintown treatment facility appeals closing order following raid

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of the California Palms treatment facility in Austintown is responding now to the raid earlier this month and complaints filed against him by state regulators.

Three weeks ago, dozens of state and federal agents raided the business.

At the time, we were told authorities were looking for evidence of possible Medicare fraud and other crimes.

Now, California Palms owner Sebastian Rucci is appealing an order from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to close the facility by the end of this week.

Rucci claims the state cannot revoke his license without giving him the chance to correct problems that were discovered.