BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new owner of the old Red Roof Inn in Boardman has announced plans for the building.

The Red Roof Inn closed permanently on Friday and ownership was transferred to J2D2 Enterprises, a Pennsylvania holding company co-owned by Dr. Julie Knapp, a pediatric neuropsychologist and co-owner of the company.

Knapp also owns the Knapp Center for Childhood Development on Windham Court in Boardman. She said the Red Roof building will be turned into a “state-of-the-art” autism center to be operated by the Knapp Center.

The Knapp Center treats patients with autism from 1 to 21 years old.

The new autism center is expected to bring 75-100 new jobs to the community, Knapp said. She added that additional and expanded services will also be offered at the center.

“With 1 in 44 children being identified with autism, our waitlist has grown significantly. Children with developmental delays need treatment immediately and cannot afford to wait for services,” Knapp said.

Knapp said the center will open in the fall.