OVI Task Force reports checkpoint results

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Boardman last Friday.

The checkpoint was on Market Street at Hillman from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officers from the OVI Task Force and troopers also conducted saturation patrols in support of the checkpoint.

A total of 400 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 10 vehicles were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

These are the results of the checkpoint and saturation patrols:

1 arrest for OVI

3 summonses for driving under suspension

1 summons for no operator’s license

6 summonses for drug abuse

1 summons for drug paraphernalia

2 citations for traffic control device

1 summons for underage possession of tobacco

Task Force agencies participating in the checkpoint included: