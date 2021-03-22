OVI Task Force reports checkpoint results

Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint last Friday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Boardman last Friday.

The checkpoint was on Market Street at Hillman from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officers from the OVI Task Force and troopers also conducted saturation patrols in support of the checkpoint.

A total of 400 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 10 vehicles were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

These are the results of the checkpoint and saturation patrols:

  • 1 arrest for OVI
  • 3 summonses for driving under suspension
  • 1 summons for no operator’s license
  • 6 summonses for drug abuse
  • 1 summons for drug paraphernalia
  • 2 citations for traffic control device
  • 1 summons for underage possession of tobacco

Task Force agencies participating in the checkpoint included:

  • Boardman
  • Canfield
  • Beaver
  • Goshen
  • Jackson
  • MCSO
  • Mill Creek
  • Poland Township
  • Smith Township

