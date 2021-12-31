LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – When it comes to OVI incidents, Columbiana County is seeing an increase compared to last year.

According to Highway Patrol Sgt. Patrick Abel, they’ve seen a 6 percent rise in OVI incidents. That’s compared to this time last year and the year before.

Abel says this could be because there are more drivers on the road and things have opened back up. Unfortunately, that leads to people going out and drinking, which can lead to an arrest or even worse.

“People aren’t heeding the warnings and the public service announcements that are put out. Instead, they’re just continuing to do what they want to do, unfortunately, that comes with a cost,” he said.

Abel suggests calling someone to give you a ride if you are out and decide to drink.