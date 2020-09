Saturation patrols will also take place this weekend throughout Mahoning County

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two OVI checkpoints will take place Friday night into Saturday morning in Austintown.

The first will be from 10 p.m. to midnight on N. Canfield-Niles Road.

The second will be from 1-3 a.m. Saturday at 4477 Mahoning Avenue.

