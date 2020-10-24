OVI checkpoints scheduled in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be two OVI checkpoints in Boardman Friday night.

The first was one will be set up at South Avenue near Matthews Road. It will run from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The second checkpoint will be on Market Street near Ferncliff Avenue and will run from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The checkpoints will be conducted by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, funded by federal grants.

The checkpoints are in place to deter impaired driving.

