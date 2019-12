Law enforcement is warning people to find a safe ride home if they're planning on drinking

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be two OVI checkpoints in Youngstown Friday night.

The first will be at Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The second will be on Mahoning Avenue between Halls Heights and Glacier avenues, across from Decato’s Pubs, from 1 to 3 a.m.

Law enforcement is warning people to find a safe ride home if they’re planning on drinking.