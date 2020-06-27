OVI checkpoints planned in Boardman Friday night

If you're planning on drinking, don't drive -- find a safe way home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be two OVI checkpoints in Boardman Friday night.

The first will be on Market Street near Ferncliff Avenue, which is by Akron Children’s, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The second will be on Route 224 near Marinthana Avenue, which is close to the Southern Park Mall, from 12:30 to 2:30 a.m.

Police officers from various departments in Mahoning County will be conducting smaller, saturation patrol checkpoints throughout the weekend.

If you’re planning on drinking, don’t drive — find a safe way home.