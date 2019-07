Saturation patrols will also take place in Mahoning County throughout the weekend

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday night in Boardman.

The checkpoint will be on South Avenue near Midlothian Boulevard.

It will run from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Saturation patrols will also take place in Mahoning County throughout the weekend.