AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint will be conducted in Mahoning County Friday night.

It will take place at 1051 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the county over the weekend.

OVI checkpoints are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.