LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County OVI Task Force will be holding a checkpoint in Leavittsburg on Thursday night.

The Trumbull County OVI Task Force announced Thursday afternoon that the OVI checkpoint will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The checkpoint will be at 3765 West Market Street in Leavittsburg.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.