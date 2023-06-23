(WKBN) — Two OVI checkpoints have been set for Friday night in the Valley.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post will be conducting an OVI checkpoint from 8 – 10 p.m. Friday night. The checkpoint will be set on state Route 45 near milepost 16.

The Trumbull County OVI Task Force will also be conducting a checkpoint from 6 – 10 p.m. on Mahoning Avenue in Champion Township.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Motorists always need to make arrangements to get home safely if they are planning on consuming alcohol.