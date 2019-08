There will also be saturation patrols throughout the area

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint in Austintown Saturday night.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the checkpoint is happening on Raccoon Road from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will also be saturation patrols throughout the area.

Law enforcement wants to remind everyone that if you’re going to be drinking, find a safe ride home.