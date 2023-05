HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County OVI Task Force announced Thursday afternoon that an OVI checkpoint will be conducted tonight.

The checkpoint will be on State Route 169 in Howland and will run from 6-10 p.m.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Motorists need to make arrangements to get home safely if they are planning on consuming alcohol.