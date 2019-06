COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint in Columbiana County Friday night.

It’s happening on State Route 45 at milepost 23 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the area in support of the checkpoint.

If you’re planning on drinking, find someone sober to drive you home.