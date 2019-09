It's happening from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Market Street near Ferncliff

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint in Boardman Friday night on Market Street near Ferncliff.

It’s happening from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There will also be saturation patrols throughout the county over the weekend.

Law enforcement encourage people who are going to be drinking to find a safe ride home.