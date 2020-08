If you're planning on drinking, the task force reminds you to find a safe way home

(WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is planning a checkpoint in Boardman Friday night.

It will be on Market Street at Hillman, which is just south of Midlothian Boulevard, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There will also be officers on patrol throughout the county to combat impaired driving.

If you’re planning on drinking, the task force reminds you to find a safe way home.

The checkpoint is paid for by federal grants.