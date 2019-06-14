OVI checkpoint planned for Mahoning County

Officers will be doing roadside checks of drivers

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday.

Officers will be doing roadside checks of drivers for drug and alcohol impairment.

The checkpoint location will be released later.

In addition to the checkpoint, saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

Participating agencies include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Mahoning Safe Communities, and Mahoning County EMA.