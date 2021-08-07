OVI checkpoint planned for Columbiana Saturday night

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and Columbiana Police Department, announced there will be an OVI checkpoint in Columbiana Saturday night.

It will be from 8 to 10 p.m. on State Route 7 in Columbiana.

There will also be saturation patrols nearby to combat driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

OSHP encourages those who plan to drink Saturday night to have a designated driver or make other travel arrangements.