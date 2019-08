YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint in Youngstown Friday night as troopers work to keep people from driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

It’s happening on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will also be conducting saturation patrols throughout the county over the weekend.

If you’re planning on drinking, please find a safe ride home.