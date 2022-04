BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint is happening Friday night in Mahoning County.

The checkpoint will be on Market and Hillman streets in Boardman.

It will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout Mahoning County this weekend.

Drivers are urged to make arrangements to get home safely if they plan on drinking.