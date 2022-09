WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An OVI checkpoint is happening Friday night in Trumbull County.

The checkpoint will be from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Parkman Road in Warren at the intersection with N. Leavitt Road.

This checkpoint is being conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Warren Township Police Department.

OSHP also said saturation patrols will be happening nearby to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injuries and fatal crashes.