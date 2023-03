LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County OVI Task Force is running a checkpoint in Lordstown Friday evening.

The task force announced that an OVI checkpoint will be conducted on Friday at will at 6091 Tod Ave. SW in Lordstown from 6-10 p.m.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Motorists should make arrangements to get home safely if they are planning on consuming alcohol.