AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint in Austintown Friday night.

It will be along Mahoning Avenue, near the intersection with Rheims Avenue by Taco Bell, from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Officers from agencies across Mahoning County will also be conducting saturation patrols throughout the weekend.

If you’re planning on drinking tonight, don’t drive. Find a safe ride home.