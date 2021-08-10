OVI arrests and court summons issued in local OVI checkpoint

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There were OVI arrests and court summons issued during a recent OVI checkpoint in Mahoning County.

Two people were arrested for OVI and three summons were issued at a checkpoint Friday on Canfield-Niles Road in Austintown.

The checkpoint was conducted by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, which includes police departments from Canfield, Austintown, Boardman, Goshen, Jackson, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Milton and Springfield.

A total of 665 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, of those 11 were diverted for further investigation.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is funded through federal grants.