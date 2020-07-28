Overwhelmed with cats, Angels for Animals asks people to stop bringing them in

Since the beginning of the year, Angels for Animals has taken in more than 2,000 cats and kittens

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals in Canfield said it’s overwhelmed with the number of cats being brought in. The shelter is asking people to stop bringing them in for this week only.

Since the beginning of the year, Angels for Animals has taken in more than 2,000 cats and kittens.

This month alone, the shelter has gotten close to 400 and doesn’t have room for any more.

This is a busy time of the year for cats that aren’t spayed or neutered — they will have litter after litter of kittens.

“People don’t realize that cats get pregnant when their babies are only two to four days old. By the time they are weaning one litter, they are way into the next litter because the gestation period is only 63 days,” Diane Less said.

Angels for Animals is still in need of more cages for its new building. It’s also looking for people to adopt or foster pets.