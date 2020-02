An accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is blocking traffic in the westbound lanes

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – An accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is blocking traffic in the westbound lanes near the New Castle exit.

The accident was reported between Beaver Valley and New Castle.

The westbound lanes of I-76 are closed between Exit 13 (Beaver Valley) and Exit 10 New Castle).

The @PA_Turnpike I-76 westbound is closed between Beaver Valley exit 13 and New Castle exit 10 due to a crash at milepost 11.1. The suggested detour is: Route 18 north, to Route 351 west, to I-376 east, re-enter I-76 at New Castle. #paturnpike@TotalTrafficPIT @KDKARadio pic.twitter.com/D1uQAQ7uSR — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) February 18, 2020

The following detour is in effect: From Exit 13, take PA-18 NB (.3 miles) to PA-351 WB (3.3 miles) to I-376 SB and reenter I-76 WB at Exit 10.