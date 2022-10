TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – An overnight pavement repair project is taking place Thursday night into Friday morning.

Interstate 80 eastbound at Salt Springs Road will go down to one lane starting at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Plus, the ramp from State Route 11 northbound to I-80 eastbound will be closed. The detour will be I-680 southbound to N. Meridian Road to I-80.

The area will reopen around 6 a.m. Friday.