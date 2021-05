Minor bridge repairs will be happening in the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Monday night, there will be some lane restrictions in both directions on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

The restrictions will be between State Route 711 and Bella Vista Avenue.

Minor bridge repairs will be happening in the area.

These restrictions will be every night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday morning.