Overflowing creek rips through, floods East Liverpool couple’s yard

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – As the clean-up continues from last week’s flooding, an East Liverpool couple’s problem was actually created by a creek running through their front yard.

“The other night when it was raining and thundering, I just kept seeing and hoping it don’t take any more of our yard,” Janice Hutchinson said.

The small creek ripped through Janice and Jerry’s property along Hollywood Avenue.

“This place was a mess. It was all flooded. The whole valley was flooded, whole yards, everybody’s yard flooded. I could just see everything — we just got done planting flowers and shrubs — going down the creek,” Janice said.

Twenty years ago, Jerry, with the help of a neighbor and a crane, installed two giant culvert pipes. They were put there in an effort to prevent flooding.

But several large truck tires, that were probably dumped and possibly carried down the stream, blocked the stream and kept it from flowing. And those culverts? They got washed away.

The Hutchinsons had to rely on friends and family, who volunteered and built a sturdy wooden bridge across the creek just so they could get into their house.

“I have a brother that is helping out, reaching out to some people,” Janice said. “Our neighbors have been great. They came over and helped us. It’s just a sad thing.”

The Hutchinsons do not have flood insurance and their homeowners insurance will not cover the stream flooding.

Still, they don’t plan on moving.

“He said he might move into the garage,” Janice said.

At least their sense of humor didn’t get washed downstream.