Overdoses spike in Trumbull County

Trumbull County's health commissioner said it's the highest number of overdoses the county has seen since its deadliest year in 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District and the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board are reporting an increase in overdoses in the county for the months of May and June.

“There were 90 total overdoses in the month of May and 107 in the month of June,” said Frank Migliozzi, health commissioner of the Trumbull County Combined Health District. “This is the highest number of overdoses we’ve seen since our deadliest year in 2017.”

“We attribute this increase due to fentanyl being mixed with other substances, primarily cocaine,” said April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. “You can’t see, taste or smell fentanyl, and there is no ‘safe’ drug use. But there are many treatment options here, and I implore people to get the addiction treatment they need.”

Fentanyl is a drug much stronger than heroin. It is a potent synthetic opioid with a rapid onset that can cause prolonged respiratory distress.

“In toxicology reviews for 2020, fentanyl has appeared in every fatal overdose,” said Migliozzi.

If you need help, call Help Network of NE Ohio at 211, day or night.

If you need an assessment and linked to detox or treatment, call the Coleman Access Center at 330-392-1100.

To obtain overdose prevention education and a free Project DAWN Kit, call the Trumbull County Combined Health District at 330-675-2489.