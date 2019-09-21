Overdose victim admits to drinking, having cocaine in East Liverpool

Police said they found a battery pack charger in the man's back pocket with a small baggie of cocaine inside

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man police said they recognized as a recent overdose victim was found sitting in a parked car with drugs and alcohol last Wednesday.

Levi Shields, 23, of Midland, Pennsylvania, was charged with drug paraphernalia offenses, possession of marijuana, liquor consumption in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and physical control.

Around 11:45 p.m., police said they came across a woman lying across the back of a car on Beechwood Street who seemed to be in distress.

Shields was in the driver’s seat of the car, along with two other men — one who was lying in the grass next to the car.

When police walked up to Shields, they said he was drinking a can of Steel Reserve alcohol.

According to a police report, the keys were in the ignition and beer cans were under Shields’ feet, one of which was partially full and still cold.

Police found a battery pack charger in Shields’ back pocket with a small baggie containing what he said was cocaine.

In the car, police also found a snorting straw, a glass pipe with residue, a clear container with marijuana roaches and marijuana pipes, according to the report.