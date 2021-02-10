Overdose deaths in Trumbull County up slightly

There were 109 confirmed cases, with four potential overdoses still pending

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Overdose deaths in Trumbull County were up last year compared to 2019.

According to the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office, there were 109 confirmed cases, with four potential overdoses still pending. In 2019, there were 92, 76 in 2018 and 135 in 2017.

Of those deaths, 80 were men and 29 were women.

The two biggest age groups for men were those in their 30s followed by those in their 40s. The same age groups were true for women but with much lower numbers.

Trumbull County communities with the highest overdose death numbers were Warren and Niles.