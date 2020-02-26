Overdose deaths in Trumbull County trending higher after sharp decline

The numbers were released Wednesday from the Trumbull County Coroner's Office

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The number of overdose deaths in Trumbull County is up slightly compared to a year ago but still drastically lower compared to three years ago.

Numbers were released Wednesday from the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office show there were a total of 92 overdose deaths in 2019. In 2018, there were 76.

So far in 2020, there have been four confirmed and four potential overdose deaths.

While there was an annual increase of 16 deaths in 2019 compared to 2018, the number is still much lower than in 2017 when the overdose death rate for the year stood at 135.

Most deaths were reported in the city of Warren, followed by Niles and Liberty.

See a breakdown of deaths by residence and place of death.