Overdose deaths in Trumbull Co. this year keeping pace with 2017’s record high

Statistics released Tuesday show 60 people have died of an overdose in Trumbull County so far this year

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The number of people in Trumbull County who have died this year from drug overdoses is keeping pace with 2017’s record-breaking high.

Statistics released Tuesday by the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office show 60 people have died of an overdose as of July 21, 2019.

In 2017, the number was 65 as of the same time. Last year, 37 people had died.

Of those people who have died, 95% were listed as Caucasian, 78% were men and 68% had fentanyl listed as one or more of the drugs found their bodies.

Law enforcement in Warren handled the most overdoses at 21, followed by Niles with eight and Weathersfield Township with five.