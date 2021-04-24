Over a dozen local school districts offering positions at job fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – More than a dozen local schools and educational organizations invite teaching candidates to a job fair on Thursday, May 27.
Recent and upcoming graduates in education, credentialed teachers, substitute teachers and those interested in pursuing substitute teaching opportunities are invited to the job fair to meet with recruiters and administrators seeking teaching candidates.
Districts are recruiting teachers through all grade and content areas. Districts attending include:
- Boardman Local Schools
- Canfield Local Schools
- Columbiana Exempted Village Schools
- Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio (ESC of Eastern Ohio)
- Jackson-Milton Local Schools
- Lowellville Local Schools
- Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments
- Springfield Local Schools
- South Range Local Schools
- Struthers City Schools
- Western Reserve Local Schools
- Youngstown City Schools
- Youngstown Community Schools
The job fair will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio at 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Candidates should pre-register by visiting esceasternohio.org. On the day of the job fair, candidates should bring copies of their resumes and any student teaching portfolio materials.