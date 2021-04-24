Over a dozen local school districts offering positions at job fair

Districts are recruiting teachers through all grade and content areas

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – More than a dozen local schools and educational organizations invite teaching candidates to a job fair on Thursday, May 27.

Recent and upcoming graduates in education, credentialed teachers, substitute teachers and those interested in pursuing substitute teaching opportunities are invited to the job fair to meet with recruiters and administrators seeking teaching candidates.

Districts are recruiting teachers through all grade and content areas. Districts attending include:

Boardman Local Schools

Canfield Local Schools

Columbiana Exempted Village Schools

Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio (ESC of Eastern Ohio)

Jackson-Milton Local Schools

Lowellville Local Schools

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments

Springfield Local Schools

South Range Local Schools

Struthers City Schools

Western Reserve Local Schools

Youngstown City Schools

Youngstown Community Schools

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio at 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Candidates should pre-register by visiting esceasternohio.org. On the day of the job fair, candidates should bring copies of their resumes and any student teaching portfolio materials.