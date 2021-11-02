Over $9K, guns and suspected drugs seized in New Castle search

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was arrested on Tuesday following a search of his home in New Castle.

Davone Johnson is facing several drug and weapons charges.

According to police, detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit, New Castle City Police Department, Union Township Police Department and Pulaski Township Police Department executed a search warrant at 307 N. Lafayette Street.

Police say they found guns and suspected drugs in the house, including 20.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin, a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded .40 Glock handgun with an extended magazine and laser sight, a digital scale and $9,712 in cash.

Johnson was booked into the Lawrence County Jail pending arraignment on charges of possession with intent to deliver, persons not to possess a firearm, receiving stolen property and having drug paraphernalia.