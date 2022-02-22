(WKBN) — Many are without power in the Valley Tuesday night.

According to Ohio Edison’s website, 1,832 are without power in Youngstown, while 6,226 are without power in Austintown as of 9 p.m.

Over in Columbiana County, 755 are without power in Center Township, 407 in Elk Run Township and 243 in Lisbon.

The outage appears to be a wind-related issue as a tree fell and took down a power line in the area, according to Ohio Edison spokesperson Lauren Siburkis.

Siburkis said crews are on-site making repairs and they expect to have the majority of impacted customers back up and running by 11:30 p.m.