LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Kravitz Deli will be under new ownership.

Jack Kravitz tells us Patty Rydarowicz and her son Matt will take over starting Wednesday.

The Rydarowicz have a big family according to Kravitz. He said it was just time. New ownership papers were signed last week.

“I’m out of people to pass it down to and if they didn’t take it over, in a short time it would have closed. This is really emotional. It’s a really emotional thing for me and my family,” Kravitz said.

Kravitz has locations on Belmont Avenue in Liberty. They also own the Garden Cafe and Inspired Catering.

Kravitz will still be consulting but won’t be there every day. His family opened the deli 83 years ago.

He’s going to focus on one of his first loves which is teaching and continue to have cooking classes.