(WKBN) – Over 7,000 people through multiple communities in Mercer County are without power Wednesday morning.

As of 8:45 a.m., there are 7,281 people without power, according to Penn Power’s website.

The majority of the outages are in Sandy Lake Township (638), Stoneboro (575), and Perry Township (550).

Power is expected to be restored at 11 a.m., according to Penn Power’s website.

The cause for the power outages is not known at this time. WKBN has reached out to Penn Power to find out why this is happening.