COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Michael Rulli announced Tuesday that the state has received millions in funding that will go toward several revitalization and recreation projects in the Valley.

According to a press release, Mahoning County is receiving over $4.46 million in funding for 11 projects, while Columbiana County is receiving $1.9 million for seven projects.

Mahoning County

Environmental Education Pavilion at Forest Lawn Park – $750,000

Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center – $650,000

DeYor Performing Arts Center – $600,000

OH WOW! – $600,000

Mahoning County Agricultural Society Canfield Fair – $500,000

AGR Flying High – $400,000

Butler Art Museum – $300,000

Innovative Energy and Technology Workforce Training Center – $250,000

Youngstown Heritage Manor – $250,000

Austintown Township Park Bandshell Replacement – $140,000

Poland Historical Society – $25,000

Columbiana County

Salem City Village Green Park – $700,000

Utica Shale Academy – $300,000

Coke Oven Community Civic Center Park – $250,000

East Liverpool Revitalization Project – $200,000

East Liverpool Athletic Center – $200,000

Wellsville Marina Dredging – $150,000

Columbiana County Junior Fair Agriculture and Event Center – $100,000

The press release states that a full list of community projects for the entire state will be available later this week.

If the budget is approved by the House and Senate, it will then go forward to be signed by Governor Mike DeWine.