COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Michael Rulli announced Tuesday that the state has received millions in funding that will go toward several revitalization and recreation projects in the Valley.
According to a press release, Mahoning County is receiving over $4.46 million in funding for 11 projects, while Columbiana County is receiving $1.9 million for seven projects.
Mahoning County
- Environmental Education Pavilion at Forest Lawn Park – $750,000
- Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center – $650,000
- DeYor Performing Arts Center – $600,000
- OH WOW! – $600,000
- Mahoning County Agricultural Society Canfield Fair – $500,000
- AGR Flying High – $400,000
- Butler Art Museum – $300,000
- Innovative Energy and Technology Workforce Training Center – $250,000
- Youngstown Heritage Manor – $250,000
- Austintown Township Park Bandshell Replacement – $140,000
- Poland Historical Society – $25,000
Columbiana County
- Salem City Village Green Park – $700,000
- Utica Shale Academy – $300,000
- Coke Oven Community Civic Center Park – $250,000
- East Liverpool Revitalization Project – $200,000
- East Liverpool Athletic Center – $200,000
- Wellsville Marina Dredging – $150,000
- Columbiana County Junior Fair Agriculture and Event Center – $100,000
The press release states that a full list of community projects for the entire state will be available later this week.
If the budget is approved by the House and Senate, it will then go forward to be signed by Governor Mike DeWine.