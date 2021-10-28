Over 500 people attend Youngstown Business Incubator’s ‘Shark Tank’ fundraiser

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Business Incubator held its second Shark Tank event Thursday night. It’s YBI’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

They had businesses and entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a live audience of more than 500 people in order to gain exposure.

Thursday night’s winners are Devyn Bellamy with GERAS Home Solutions for “audience choice” and Jame van Doren with Neverending for “sharks’ choice.”

Both received $5,000.

“This is a great example of putting an opportunity out there that these companies are looking for, giving them an opportunity to present in front of people, get their feedback on their company,” said Corey Patrick, director of YBI’s Entrepreneurship Services Program.

Organizers say they plan to have Shark Tank back again next year with even more people.