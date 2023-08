MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Over 4,000 people are without power in Mahoning County Monday night.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, as of 10 p.m., 2,921 customers are without power in Boardman Township, with 1,215 in Canfield Township.

Other areas affected are Jackson Township and Youngstown.

Power is expected to be restored by 1 a.m.

There is no word yet on what is causing the outages.