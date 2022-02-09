NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners have approved an enterprise zone agreement with Cleveland Steel Container Corporation in Niles.

The company requested a 10 year 75 percent tax abatement.

Cleveland Steel is planning to relocate within the city to the former General Electric building on North Main Street.

Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the company also wants to build an additional 120,000 square foot building on that property.

“It’s a major investment to the city and because the current property — the company has outgrown their current property — they were looking to relocate and we were able to keep them in the city of Niles and retain 43 jobs,” he said.

The addition would be an $11-17 million investment by Cleveland Steel Container Corporation.