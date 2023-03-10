WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The TAG Drug Task Force recovered over 30 pounds of marijuana along with other drugs and paraphernalia over a two-day period.

According to a release, officers conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on two vehicles leaving a home in the 1700 block of Ferndale Drive SW, which was suspected to be a drug trafficking location.

The traffic stop resulted in officers finding 11 pounds of marijuana, 168 THC edibles, three suboxone strips, three THC cartridges, a scale, and over $15,000.

The drug activity investigation, along with the evidence recovered during the traffic stops, allowed the TAG Drug Task Force to then obtain a search warrant for the home.

Thursday, the task force searched the home and found two handguns, 21 pounds of marijuana, 599 THC edibles, a scale, and a money counting machine.

The drug evidence is being sent out for laboratory testing. Once the results come back, the case will be turned over to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office for potential criminal charges to be filed against the suspects involved.

The Howland Police Department, Niles Police Department, and the Warren Police Street Crimes Unit also assisted in the investigation.